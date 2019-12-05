



Bobby Cannavale is not ashamed to admit that his longtime partner, Rose Byrne, earns twice as much as him. In a joint interview with Vanity Fair about their private relationship and their careers, the actor candidly discussed their massive difference in pay.

“I make half as much as she does,” Cannavale, 49, shared with the magazine in an interview posted on Thursday, December 5. “Down the middle. Half. I work too much in the theater, perhaps.”

The couple did not detail the specific difference in their salaries, but they addressed whether they’ve noticed any variance in treatment in the industry due to their gender. The Australian actress, 40, joked: “Yeah, he’s getting hit on all the time. I’m like, ‘I’m fine. I’ve never had anything like this situation.’”

The Irishman actor, meanwhile, teasingly quipped with a grin that he’s “been objectified all the time.”

Byrne and Cannavale’s seven-year romance began in 2012 after meeting on the set of 2014’s Annie remake. In December of that year, a source told Us Weekly that the couple had “been dating for a few months.”

Since their relationship was confirmed, the acting pair have gone on to work alongside each other on five different occasions. Aside from Annie, Byrne and Cannavale appeared in the Melissa McCarthy-led flick Spy in 2015, short film Martha the Monster in 2017, Adult Beginners in 2014 and an episode of Rashida Jones’ defunct TBS series Angie Tribeca in 2018.

Next up, they will star in a limited run of Simon Stone’s Medea in January 2020 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. They will also appear in Arthur Miller’s A View From the Bridge, a play that will kick off at Australia’s Sydney Theater Company in December of next year.

In addition to working on a plethora of acting projects together, the longtime couple are also the parents of sons Rocco, 3, and Rafa, 2. Cannavale shares son Jake, 24, with ex-wife Jenny Lumet.

Though the duo aren’t married, Byrne admitted that she often refers to the Boardwalk Empire alum as her “husband.”

“He’s practically my husband, so calling him that is easier,” the Bridesmaids star told ES Magazine in 2017. “The formality isn’t a draw for me, but we’ll do it one day. Once you have children, I just think, why not?”