Bobby Moynihan, star of Disney Channel’s Star Wars Resistance, takes Us to a galaxy far, far away. Read on to learn 25 things about the Saturday Night Live alum.

1. I’m scared of the ocean.

2. If I could sustain a healthy life by only drinking Snapple Peach Tea, I would seriously consider it.

3. When I was a kid, I planted a tree while I was dressed as Woodsy Owl.

4. My mom was the first person I called when I heard I’d be a voice on Star Wars Resistance.

5. I played varsity ice hockey in high school.

6. When I can’t sleep, I watch Zach Galifianakis interviews and laugh.

7. I once saw Beetlejuice from The Howard Stern Show at a Sopranos audition.

8. I was a lifeguard for many years.

9. I own the actual fish biscuit machine prop from Lost.

10. I hate not having a beard.

11. I love Pearl Jam, Biggie, G. Love & Special Sauce and Amy Winehouse.

12. I play Louie on DuckTales.

13. I think Detroiters is one of the funniest shows on television.

14. My favorite Muppet is Gonzo.

15. The fact that I’m part of the Star Wars universe blows my mind.

16. I was on Saturday Night Live for nine seasons, 193 episodes. I’m one of the longest-running cast members, and that also blows my mind.

17. I got to say “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!” 19 times while I was on the show.

18. I cowrote [the SNL character] David S. Pumpkins [whom Tom Hanks plays].

19. I’ve been involved with the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre [in NYC] since 2001.

20. I performed in an improv group called the Stepfathers there.

21. I graduated from the University of Connecticut with a degree in theater.

22. I recently discovered and now love Korean yams.

23. My first car was a Plymouth Voyager that I bought from my friend’s mom for 300 bucks.

24. My 16-month-old daughter [with wife Brynn O’Malley] is almost stronger than me.

25. My wife is the best mom in the world. Well, top 10, at least.

Star Wars Resistance airs Sundays on Disney Channel at 10 p.m. ET.

