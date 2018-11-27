Meet Easton! Olympic skier Bode Miller finally revealed his new son’s name, seven weeks after he and wife Morgan welcomed the new addition — and nearly six months after they lost their daughter Emeline.

Bode, 41, announced that the baby boy is named Easton Vaughn Rek Miller on Today on Tuesday, November 27.

He and Morgan, 31, welcomed Easton in a home birth on October 5, and it took a while for the couple to name the bundle of joy. “If you go in a hospital, you can’t leave the hospital, but at home birth, you can do whatever you want,” he explained. “So [the older] kids were going to school and everyone was like, ‘What’s his name?’ And we were like, ‘We don’t really have one. We just call him Baby Brother.’ And everyone thought we were just crazy. It took us three weeks, but once we got to know him, it was really clear.”

And Easton brings the Miller family a source of joy as they continue to grieve for Emeline, who died in a drowning accident on June 9. She was 19 months old.

“If there’s one thing that can kind of help to heal and fill that spot in your heart, it’s a baby, and he’s a special one,” Bode said on Today. “Besides the lack of sleep, it’s been a really nice process to be able to go through.”

The gold medalist also reflected on the family’s emotional highs and lows. “It’s been six months since we lost Emmy,” he said. “The kids talk about her all the time, which is really good but obviously hard, too. We have to. She’s everywhere in our house. You notice it. You feel the loss, but she’s still part of our family.”

Bode and Morgan, an Olympic beach volleyball player, have been married since 2012 and have another son, 3-year-old Nash. Bode is also the father of two other children from prior relationships: daughter Neeson, 10, and son Samuel, 5.

