Forever in their hearts. Bode Miller’s wife, Morgan Miller, reflected on her late daughter in a series of emotional Instagram posts ahead of what would have been her 2nd birthday, and shared an intimate look at an image that holds special significance to her.

“When we walked out of the hospital without our Emmy, despair and uncertainty surrounded us,” the 31-year-old professional volleyball player began a lengthy post alongside an ultrasound picture of her now 1-month-old son on Monday, November 5. “The parting words from the medical staff, in those early hours after we lost our baby Emmy, was to check on the baby in my tummy.”

Morgan, whose daughter died in a drowning accident in June, continued, “5 days after losing her, I reluctantly had the ultrasound tech come check on the baby growing in my belly,” but “to step into my future without my daughter felt like a dagger to my heart.”

The athlete added that she “asked the tech to be quick,” and declined a 3D image of the ultrasound, which the tech ultimately did anyway because they needed to get “a perfect angle.”

The California native concluded: “I saw my sweet baby’s face. He looked so much like my other babies: just like Bode with that sweet nose and those full lips. But as quickly as I saw this new baby, my eyes moved to the angel lying to the right of his face, holding him, arms around his neck. Almost as if to say, ‘It’s okay. I’m here. It’s going to be okay. I love you.’ I hold onto this picture as a clear sign that my son knows his sister. That my baby girl Emmy is still with us. And now that our sweet baby boy is here earth side, he now holds her.”

Morgan took to Instagram the following day to share a heartfelt tribute to their daughter, Emeline — who drowned in a pool at a neighbor’s house — on her birthday.

“Happy Birthday my baby girl,” Morgan captioned a series of sweet photos. “I love you to the heavens and back.”

The couple welcomed their son in October, just four months after the tragic incident claimed the life of their young daughter. The couple also share son Nash, 3, and Bode has two children, Samuel, 5, and Neesyn, 10, from previous relationships.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!