Bow Wow found himself in handcuffs after an alleged altercation ahead of Super Bowl 2019. The rapper was arrested in Atlanta on Saturday, February 2.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the 31-year-old (real name Shad Moss) was taken into custody by police and charged with battery substantial physical harm.

“On February 2, 2019, at around 4:15 a.m., Atlanta Police were dispatched to a dispute at 205 12th St. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Leslie Holden who advised that she had been assaulted by Shad Moss,” a public information officer for the Atlanta Police Department tells Us Weekly. “Officers also spoke with Mr. Moss, who advised that Ms. Holden assaulted him. Both parties did sustain visible minor injuries.”

The PIO adds: “Officers were unable to determine the primary aggressor of the altercation, so both parties were charged with battery. Both parties are being processed and will be transported to Fulton County Jail. … The investigation continues.”

Bow Wow, a resident of Atlanta, gave his mom a shout-out on Twitter ahead of his arrest. “Ladies in town for the Super Bowl don’t forget … My mother is having her @shoptasteonline ‘SIP & SHOP’ today!!!” he tweeted on Friday, February 1. “1pm-7pm Fri & Sat. #shopping #food #drinks.”

The CSI: Cyber alum posted photos of himself driving and showing off a watch on his Instagram Story on Friday.

“Let the Super Bowl fun begin,” he wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, January 30.

In an Instagram video shared on Thursday, January 31, the musician got real. “I don’t get hot, and I don’t fold under pressure. That’s just my style. Never been that type of n—ga,” he said. “N—ga might be crazy, though, but I’m still fly. Believe that.”

He added in the caption: “Can i talk my s—t? My VIBE all weekend & MY MOOD ALL YEAR! #cirocboybow #superbowl53 #ATL.”

Bow Wow is the father of daughter Shai, 7, with ex Joie Chavis.

Meanwhile, the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams are set to duke it out in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on Sunday, February 3.

