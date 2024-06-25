Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr.’s son, DeAndre, has died by suicide.

He was 32, a representative confirmed to NBC News.

“Unfortunately, my son DeAndre took his life on Saturday,” Jones, 55, wrote in a statement shared via social media on Monday, June 24. “I’m so thankful that God allowed me to come home Friday night to spend the last night of his life with me and the family.”

“I know a lot of people are going through tough times right now, but nothing is worth taking your own life. God gives it and God should be the one to take it away,” Jones added.

Jones’ statement concluded by asking fans to “respect our privacy while my family and I process this loss. Thank you for the love and support.”

Fellow boxer Amir Khan commented under Jones’ Instagram post: “My deepest condolences brother I am so sorry. Praying for your family. 🙏🏼”

Bad Boys actor Martin Lawrence commented, “My condolences brotha 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾”

“This is just heartbreaking… May God hold you and the family at this time.. please remember the happy times 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾,” shared former The Real cohost Loni Love.

“My heart aches for you and your family. I pray you are surrounded by an abundance of love and god protects you and your family while giving his guidance as you grieve. 🙏🏽❤️,” commented MMA fighter Cris Cyborg.

As an amateur boxer, Jones won a light middleweight silver medal at the 1988 Summer Olympics, where he represented the United States. He turned pro the following year and made history in 2003, becoming the first former middleweight in 106 years to win the WBA heavyweight title.

Jones retired from boxing in 2018 but has competed in the occasional bout since. In 2020, he faced Mike Tyson in an exhibition match that was declared a draw. In 2023, he lost a match against MMA fighter Anthony Pettis.

Jones’ management told NBC News that he has five other children.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.