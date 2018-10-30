Don’t mess with Mr. Feeny! William Daniels, the actor behind the stern teacher-turned-principal on Boy Meets World, thwarted a burglary at his house in Los Angeles’ Studio City neighborhood.

The incident occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, October 27. The 91-year-old was at home at the time alongside wife Bonnie Bartlett — who played his love interest on the ‘90s sitcom — when the would-be intruder tried to force open a back door, the Los Angeles Police Department told local news affiliate KABC-TV.

Upon noticing the invasion in progress, Daniels swung into action, turning on lights in the house. “Luckily, Mr. Daniels was able to frighten away the person and the LAPD quickly responded,” said the actor’s publicist. “They are both well. Mr. Daniels thanks all his fans for their concern.”

Investigators at the police department do not believe Daniels and Bartlett were targeted, despite the recent outbreak of burglaries affecting celebrities. Viola Davis, LeBron James, Matt Damon, Christina Milian and Rihanna have all had brushes with home invasions in recent months, TMZ reports.

Daniels played Mr. Feeny across all seven seasons of Boy Meets World and reprised the part for Disney Channel spinoff Girl Meets World. He’s also known for his roles in the film The Graduate, the Broadway musical 1776 and the TV show Knight Rider. He and Bartlett played spouses on the ‘80s medical drama St. Elsewhere and notably both won Emmy Awards in 1986 for their performances. A former Screen Actors Guild president, Daniels also took a memorable recurring role in the ninth season of Grey’s Anatomy.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!