Still working things out. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have requested to extend the temporary judge working on their divorce settlement, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

“This was a request to extend the temporary judge,” the source explains. “They want things to remain private and they want things to be amicable. They both have both have kept the focus on their family. It hasn’t been easy but they are both committed to resolving it privately.”

As previously reported, Pitt, 54, and Jolie, 42, called it quits in September 2016. The former couple tied the knot in 2014 after 12 years together. They share six children together — Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11 and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

The Maleficent actress filed for divorce from the Inglourious Basterds actor following an alleged incident on a plane between Pitt and Maddox. The FBI investigated allegations of child abuse against the actor, but later cleared him.

Jolie recently reflected on working with her then-husband in 2015 on her directorial debut, By the Sea, on The Hollywood Reporter’s podcast, Awards Chatter.

“We had met working together and we worked together well,” Jolie said in December 2017 about 2005’s Mr. and Mrs. Smith. “In some ways it was [good for communication] and in some ways we learned some things … But there was a heaviness probably during that situation that carried on and it wasn’t because of the film.”

“A piece of art can be something that’s healing or something that’s difficult,” she continued. “I don’t know. I’m glad we did that film because we did explore something together. Whatever it was maybe it didn’t solve certain things, but we did communicate something that needed to be communicated to each other.”

