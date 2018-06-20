The custody battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is far from over. The actor is “very angry” with his estranged wife for being “controlling of him through their children,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, and not he will “do anything to see his kids and have them in his life.”

According to court documents obtained by Us on June 12, a judge feels the actor should be allowed to spend time with his kids. The docs state “it is critical each of [the Jolie-Pitt children] have a healthy and strong relationship with their father and mother,” and that not having a relationship with their father is “harmful” to Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9.

The papers also contain a shocking sentiment: If Jolie doesn’t allow the children to build relationships with Pitt, she could lose full custody of them. “Brad has taken the high road through all of this; he could have gone to court much sooner to ask the judge to intervene,” an insider notes. “He was done being Mr. Nice Guy and rolled the dice.”

“The judge could have sided with Angie, but that didn’t happen,” the insider continues. “The judge made a thoughtful and informed decision that the children were in no danger while with Brad.”

The 54-year-old Ocean’s Eleven actor already appears to be spending more time with his six children than in the past. Us Weekly confirmed that he spent Father’s Day with his brood in London on Sunday, June 16, where Jolie is currently filming Maleficent 2. In 2017, the 43-year-old actress brought all six kids to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Father’s Day.

After the custody agreement leaked, Jolie released a statement through her spokesperson to Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 13. “This misleading leak is not in the best interests of the children,” the statement reads in part. “From the start, Angelina has been focused only on their health and needs, which is why it was so important that this last court hearing be conducted privately.”

For more on Pitt and Jolie’s custody battle, including the detailed visitation schedule and the truth about those Jennifer Aniston reconciliation rumors, pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly on newsstands now!

