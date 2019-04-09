Bradley Cooper just added “photobomber” to his already extensive résumé! The Oscar nominee bumped into Ex on the Beach stars Corey Brooks and Jay Starrett while walking his dogs.

Brooks, 28, and Starrett, 29, were boxing on a beach in Santa Monica on Monday, April 8, with fitness specialist Spencer J. Davis when Cooper, 44, casually strolled down the boardwalk with his two furry friends. The A Star Is Born actor’s girlfriend, Irina Shayk, and their daughter, Lea, followed close behind.

The reality stars’ friend Clay Pickler caught the hilarious, once-in-a-lifetime encounter on camera as he filmed their boxing session. “Shut the f–k up,” he exclaimed once he recognized Cooper, prompting Brooks to pause and turn around. Pickler then shouted, “What’s up, bro? How you doing, man?”

The Silver Linings Playbook star briefly paused and smiled at the group as he waited for Shayk, 33, and Lea, 2, to catch up. Brooks’ beloved dog Rory then ran over and greeted Cooper’s pups.

“When Bradley Cooper interrupts our boxing session to put us in his next movie,” Davis quipped on Instagram. “Okay half of that isn’t true. But this was pretty cool! @coreybrooks @jqskim with the work!”

Brooks and Starrett — who previously competed on Big Brother and Survivor, respectively — became friends after starring on season 2 of Ex on the Beach. There was initially some tension between them because they had a mutual ex, Big Brother: Over the Top winner Morgan Willett, but the men put aside their differences by the time the reunion of the MTV series aired earlier this month.

Cooper has largely stayed out of the spotlight in recent weeks after a busy season promoting A Star Is Born, in which he starred alongside Lady Gaga and also made his directorial debut. The movie was nominated for eight Oscars and took home one: Best Original Song for “Shallow.”

