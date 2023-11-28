Bradley Cooper was at the “right place, right time” when helping Brooke Shields through a recent grand mal seizure.

Cooper, 48, told Extra on Monday, November 27, that he was “happy” to be there for Shields, 58, during her health scare.

Earlier this month, Shields revealed that “Bradley f—king Cooper” held her hand when she had “a full-blown grand mal seizure” this past September.

“Nobody knows about it,” Shields told Glamour in her cover story, which was published on November 1, noting that she felt “very [liberated]” after the incident.

Her health scare occurred as she prepared for her cabaret show, which was hosted at Manhattan’s Café Carlyle.

“I was drinking so much water, and I didn’t know I was low in sodium. I was waiting for an Uber. I get down to the bottom of the steps, and I start evidently looking weird, and [the people I was with] were like, ‘Are you OK?’” she recalled. “I drank all this water. I leave my house. And they kept asking me, ‘Do you want coffee?’ And I was like, ‘No.’ ‘Are you all right?’ I go, ‘Yeah, great.’ Then I walked to the corner — no reason at all.”

Shields said she asked herself, “Why am I out here?” before entering L’Artusi restaurant.

“I go to the sommelier who had just taken an hour to watch my run-through,” she added. “I go in, two women come up to me; I don’t know them. Everything starts to go black. Then my hands drop to my side and I go headfirst into the wall.”

Explaining the symptoms of a grand mal seizure, Shields said she was “frothing at the mouth, totally blue, trying to swallow my tongue.” Her memory restored when she was “being loaded into an ambulance” with oxygen on.

“I didn’t have a sense of humor. I couldn’t really get any words out. But I thought to myself, This is what death must be like,” Shields joked. “You wake up and Bradley Cooper’s going, ‘I’m going to go to the hospital with you, Brooke,’ and he’s holding my hand. And I’m looking at my hand, I’m looking at Bradley Cooper’s hand in my hand, and I’m like, ‘This is odd and surreal.’”

As for how Cooper got there? The L’Artusi sommelier attempted to contact Shields’ husband, Chris Henchy. However, an assistant picked up the phone and ended up calling Cooper, who happened to be close by.

“I walked in [to the hospital] with Jesus,” Shields quipped, noting that the doctor said the cause of her health scare was low sodium. “I had had too much water. I flooded my system, and I drowned myself. And if you don’t have enough sodium in your blood or urine or your body, you can have a seizure.”