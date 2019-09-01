



Glanville, 46, kickstarted the exchange, writing, “I have much to say on the toxic trick that is Tamara but I’m going to enjoy my holiday wknd first & address it on my next you tube episode 💗💗C–T f–king wait!”

Judge, 51, quickly replied: “looks like someone needs a little attention. Who knew saying ‘kelly is the new Brandi’ she’d lose her shit. It’s not like I called her a hypothetical a–hole . #calmdowngirl #attorneywatching #heresyourattention #takeitallin.”

The Tamra’s OC Wedding star seemingly stirred the pot on Instagram days prior to Glanville’s tweet when she referred to Kelly Dodd as “the new Brandi” in the comments section of a post following the Tuesday, August 24, episode of BHOBH.

“So predictable! Cowards throw a stone and then hide behind their bank accounts so you can’t actually respond to them!” Glanville snapped back at Judge’s tweet, which sparked more banter between the two.

“Sweetie you threw the stone,” Judge clapped back at Glanville.

The Drinking and Dating author responded: “Honey, how? Because I think your Meh-ssy?? Babe your loud ,predictable and uninteresting. Its just a fact no stones thrown.”

And things didn’t end there. “You’re on YouTube and the queen of messy,” Judge wrote in reference to Glanville’s Drinking and Tweeting series. “You can’t even keep it interesting on reality TV.”

While Judge’s tweets stopped there, Glanville added: “Im drinking and tweeting so I am going to go, before I go low.”

Glanville got in one last jab — but this time at herself. “Ok I digress,” she wrote. “Apparently I am a ‘Hypothetical’ asshole.”

The Twitter exchange came just two days after Glanville slammed her costars for being “hypocritical” following the Tuesday episode in which Judge and Shannon Beador brought up Dodd’s “sex train” rumor.

“Lots of people are questioning why the 4 of us would talk about something private on camera then say ‘this lies and dies here’. The absolute truth is we were done filming, not mic’d and had a private conversation (lot of it missing) between 4 friends,” the Cut Fitness owner wrote in defense on Friday. “We had no idea our audio was being recorded, that’s why you don’t see our faces. #RHOC 🍊 thank you @shannonbeador for bring out the truth ❤️.”

