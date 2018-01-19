Brandi Glanville is fighting back! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 45, took to Twitter to respond to Gerard Butler after he appeared to cringe while discussing their hookup.

“Let’s set the record straight,” Glanville tweeted on Thursday, January 18. “Gerard Butler hit on me at a party Asked for my phone number called me up the next day and asked me out so if he wants to cringe now he can f–k off.”

She continued, “Gerard Butler did not no [sic] my last name or what I did that is true but he hit on me and asked me out end of story.Moving on. I’m sorry but when you meet someone that clearly doesn’t know who you are, are you suppose to be a d–k and say bye I’m famous????”

The Drinking and Tweeting author first revealed during a 2012 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she hooked up with the 300 actor, 48, saying he was an “11 out of 10” in bed. However, he later told a TMZ photographer that he did not know who Glanville was.

Things came full circle when Butler appeared on WWHL on Wednesday, January 17, and shared his side of the story. “We had fun and then I never saw her again,” he recalled. “Suddenly, I was walking down the street with a director and these guys from TMZ come running down the street going, ‘What about you and Brandi Glanville?’ and I’m like, ‘Who’s Brandi Glanville?’ because I didn’t even know her last name. She got pretty upset about that.”

