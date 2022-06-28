Sisterly smackdown! Brandy isn’t holding back when it comes to her brother Ray J’s recent Verzuz performance — and she’s scolding him for not following her guidance!

“Bro, Pops told me that you didn’t drink none of the tea I made for you,” Brandy, 43, wrote via Instagram on Monday, June 27, after Ray J, 41, sang his song “One Wish” during a Verzuz battle between Omarion and Mario a few days prior. “He also told me that you were talking all day when I specifically said NO TALKING and only drink water and the special tea I made for you at 4 in the freaking morning.”

The Moesha actress, who appeared in her own Verzuz showdown against Monica in August 2020, told her little sibling that if “I had one wish, you would listen to your big sis sometimes,” adding, “When I get off of vocal rest, we are gonna have a serious conversation.”

The Mississippi native comments come after the Celebrity Big Brother alum faced backlash for his performance on Thursday, in which the musician admitted he delivered lackluster vocals.

“Hey, I missed a few notes on that. But I was holding my son,” Ray J said following the song. “Y’all gotta excuse me for that.”

Fans rejected Ray J’s request, instead taking to social media to troll the singer with parody videos — one of which he reposted to his own Instagram page.

“Ok it’s like that ?—Yall wrong,” Ray J joked in the caption alongside a video of someone singing off-key while holding a doll. “It’s gonna be this kind of a day I see!”

The Mars Attacks! star recently made headlines after his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian, whom he dated from 2003 to 2006, claimed he was in possession of a second sex tape during an April episode of The Kardashians.

“All of this is a lie smh,” he commented on a Hollywood Unlocked Instagram post at the time, which featured a clip from the Hulu series. “Can’t let them do this anymore – so untrue.”

After stating that he felt the new reality show was portraying him as a villain, the Love & Hip Hop Hollywood alum explained that the sex tape was a “partnership” between himself and the 41-year-old Skims founder.

“I have never leaked a sex tape in my life,” he said during an interview with the Daily Mail in May. “It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing. Once I pitched the idea to her, just playing around a little bit, that’s when she jumped on the idea, talked to her mom and it was out of my hands from there.”

