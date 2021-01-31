Her support system. Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her husband, Sean Burke, marked her one-year anniversary of sobriety together.

“It’s been a year and you made it…. sober,” Sean, 47, captioned an Instagram photo of the pair sitting on the beach among balloons on Saturday, January 30. “So happy we are where we are today!”

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 43, shared a pic from the same event, showing off a cake in the background. “No one ever said it would be easy, but thank you @seanwindhamburke for making it easier,” she wrote. “Officially #1YearSober… as always, one day at a time #onedayatatime #oneyearsober.” She also posted an Instagram Story shot of a waiter bringing her a plate of food on the beach.

Braunwyn wore a nude-colored strapless dress and a matching headband for the celebration, while Sean sported a white button-down shirt, black slacks and a gray jacket.

The reality star revealed during season 15 of the Bravo series that she had a drinking problem. “When I drank, I drank until I blacked out or got sick. But I never drank when I was pregnant or nursing — and in many ways, I think that probably saved my life,” she noted in an October 2020 Glamour essay. “I went to a meeting when I lived in Miami, but instead of sticking to a program, I just got pregnant. I have seven kids, so that’s a huge chunk of my life that I was sober — or I should say, not drinking. Now I realize there’s a difference between not drinking and being sober, for me.”

Braunwyn and Sean tied the knot in 2000 and are parents of Bella, 20, Rowan, 18, Jacob, 15, twins Caden and Curren, 7, Koa, 6, and Hazel, 2.

The TV personality came out as a lesbian in December 2020 and later introduced fans to her girlfriend, Kris, via Instagram. She opened up earlier this month about how she balances her marriage and her burgeoning relationship.

“He supports me, but, yeah — that is definitely hard,” she admitted exclusively to Us Weekly. “Kris knows that I’m with my kids a lot, you know, and that’s hard for her because she wants to be with me. It’s a new relationship, you know, but she also knows I have seven kids. I have a husband. She knew what she was getting into. There’s never been any lying or anything and so she understands that too.”

Braunwyn revealed that Sean has dated other people since she came out. However, “nothing serious” has happened yet.

“Dating someone and falling in love and starting a new life are two very different things. If Sean dated someone, that’s great. I support that. I think he should be,” she said. “If Sean fell in love and started a new life, started a new family, yes that would be heartbreaking.”