After starring with Brian Cox for all four seasons of Succession, Sarah Snook is sharing new behind-the-scenes details — claiming that the actor would go into “terrifying” rages on the set.

“He has a habit of sometimes going into a false — or could it be real, who knows? — diabetic rage,” Snook, 36 told Times Radio UK in an interview published on Tuesday, February 13.

Cox, 77, portrayed billionaire media mogul Logan Roy in the series, which aired from June 2018 to May 2023 on HBO. Snook played Shiv, his only daughter.

The Australian actress added that at times, Cox spoke so loud that his volume was scary.

“The quality of his voice can be very terrifying sometimes. Thunderous,” she said.

Last year, Cox revealed that he suffered from type 2 diabetes, and when he did not eat, it caused a combination of hunger and anger he called, “hangry.”

“Well, yeah, I do get hangry because I’m diabetic,” Cox then told ITV’s This Morning in April 2023.

“I need my food and then I don’t like my food, so I have a very complicated relationship with my food,” he continued, adding, “I’ve started taking injections, so I do get hangry, yes.”

Kieran Culkin, who portrayed Roy’s son Roman, also concurred with Snook that Cox could be difficult to work with.

“He can be a scary guy,” he told Variety in June 2023.

J Smith-Cameron, who played Roy’s lawyer Gerri Kellman, said that Cox was “scary” and “terrifying” to work with in a June 2202 interview in GoldDerby. “But I’m also so fond of him. He’s a great guy, and an actor’s actor,” she said.

Another Succession actress, Justine Lupe agreed with Smith-Cameron that Cox could be difficult, but also very nice.

“Brian has moments of being incredibly intimidating on and off camera, told Times Radio in May 2023. She portrayed Willa Ferreyra, the wife of Roy’s eldest son, Connor. “He’s got a power to him as a person and I think he knows that about himself.”

However, she added that Cox had a softer side to his personality and was also very comforting to work with.

“He’s also one of the more kind people that I’ve interacted with on set,” she continued. “He was always so supportive and sweet.”

Cox has yet to publicly comment on Snook’s latest claims.