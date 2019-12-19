



You want a Bugatti? You want a Maserati? Luxury car expert Brian Miller can help with that. In the new issue of Men’s Journal, Miller, 62, gives a behind-the-scenes look at hi dealership, Manhattan Motorcars.

Not only is the Hell’s Kitchen business the only official Lamborghini, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, Spyker Cars, Porsche, Bugatti and Lotus dealership in NYC, it’s where celebrities like Tracy Morgan like to hang out and shop around. (Once after purchasing the new $2 million Bugatti Veyron, Morgan’s car was sideswiped less than an hour after he drove it out of Miller’s shop.)

These days, the dealership even sells luxury goods car owners would want like a $99 bottle of Infinite Rush by Bentley cologne or a $7,500 Breitling Bentayga watch. It even serves as the site of film shoots and an events space.

But even if you don’t have millions to drop on a car and its accessories, Miller has tips for getting a sweet deal on any vehicle — which he shares in the new issue of Men’s Journal, on newsstands now.

Miller says haggling is a must if you want to get the price down. “For most cars, there is more supply than demand,” he told the magazine. “Unless you’re totally locked in on a particular brand, you can always get a deal on something.”

Of course there’s also the option of leasing if you don’t want to commit to the huge price tag that comes along with a megaluxury vehicle. “If you don’t have a lot of money but you want to up your car game, you have to lease. You get more car for your money,” the Long Island native advised.

You can even get sporty, since Miller notes sports cars stay in great shape for longer.

Most importantly, the car deal with over 25 years of experience says you need to make friends. “You want to have a relationship with a dealer. You don’t want to end up an orphan on the side of the road because you bought a car somewhere a little cheaper online.”

For more of Miller’s tips and insight, pick up the new issue of Men’s Journal, on newsstands now.