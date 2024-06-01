Bridgerton star Jessica Madsen is ready to celebrate Pride Month with the support of her Netflix costars.

“In love with a woman, loud about it and proud about it! 🌈,” Madsen, 32, who plays Cressida Cowper on the Netflix drama, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, June 1.

Madsen accompanied her caption with a selfie of herself wearing a colorful tie-dye shirt, rainbow jewels underneath her eyes and a bucket hat that reads, “Love Supreme.”

Several of her Bridgerton costars applauded the Instagram post, including Jonathan Bailey (who is also openly queer) and Nicola Coughlan, who both dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Related: Stars Who Have Come Out as Bisexual Take a look in photos at Amber Heard, Billie Joe Armstrong, Megan Fox and other stars who have come out as bisexual

“Love youuuuuu 💛,” Hannah Dodd, who plays Francesca, replied.

Madsen publicly came out as bisexual during last year’s Pride Month.

“Bi the way…. Happy Pride month 🌈❤️,” she wrote via Instagram in June 2023, sharing a graphic that read, “Bisexuals are not confused.”

While Madsen’s real love life is settled, it is a bit more complicated onscreen. As fans saw in the first half of Bridgerton season 3, Cressida was seeking a match in the marriage mart. Despite no suitor interest, Cressida became pals with Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie). Fans have speculated that there could be more than just a platonic bond brewing.

“Eloise completely opens her up and I love what they create, which is a really safe space for each other,” Madsen told Decider last month. “Because, you know, we could really expect Cressida to be very defensive if someone says what you’re doing isn’t right. You could see that she could get sharp with that. But she’s actually really open to it and is like, ‘Oh! Gosh. OK.’”

Related: Celebrity Coming Out Stories Take a look back at LGBT celebrities' emotional, inspiring coming out stories from over the years -- including Wentworth Miller, Ellen Page, Jodie Foster and more

She continued, “You know, there’s a trust there and they’re curious about each other because they are so different and Eloise learns a lot through her about how different her life is. And you know, they’re opening up their perspective because their situations are so different.”

Madsen further noted that she “absolutely” loves that fans think Cressida and Eloise’s bond is “queer-coded.”

“That would be the best! Yeah, I mean, that would be cool,” she gushed. “I like to think it would make sense because, like, she hasn’t bagged a guy. So, like, why not a gal? But yeah, I have really no idea.”

It is not known whether Cressida and Eloise will get together on the show. In Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton novels, the two characters end up marrying men.