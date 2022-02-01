Bridget Moynahan Speaks Out Amid Tom Brady Retirement News

Showing her support! Bridget Moynahan spoke out after her ex Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL.

“So proud of @tombrady,” the actress, 50, wrote via Instagram alongside the same photo that the quarterback, 44, posted on his own account Tuesday, February 1. “Yesterday and today and I know you will do great things tomorrow. Looking forward to the next steps.”

Moynahan and Brady share son Jack, 14. The Blue Bloods star gave birth to the now-teenager after she and the athlete had split — and he had moved on with Gisele Bündchen.

“It was an interesting time because we found out after that my ex-girlfriend was pregnant with my oldest son,” Brady recalled on The Howard Stern Show in 2020. “We were forced into this very important thing in our lives at a new part of our relationship. In a lot of ways, I found out a lot about Gisele through this experience, and she found out a lot about me dealing with a situation that was not a very easy one. … It was hard for my wife and for my son’s mom because she didn’t envision that either.”

After Brady and Bündchen, 41, wed in 2009, the couple welcomed Benjamin, now 12, and Vivian, now 9. The former New England Patriots star gave shout-outs to his family in his lengthy retirement statement on Tuesday.

“To my wife, Gisele, and my children, Jack, Benny and Vivi. You are my inspiration,” he wrote. “Our family is my greatest achievement. I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career. Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family.”

Brady’s statement comes days after Us Weekly confirmed he was set to hang up his cleats following 22 seasons in the NFL and seven Super Bowl wins.

“I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition — if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” he wrote on Tuesday. “There is physical, mental and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life. This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes, I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

The football pro added that he’s “done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions.”

He explained: “I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”