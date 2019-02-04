Brie Larson showed off her superhero skills in the new Captain Marvel trailer, which debuted during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 3.

“Got to show these boys how we do it. You ready?” her character Carol Danvers’ female fighter pilot pal says as they walk towards their jets.

“Higher, further, faster, baby,” she replies.

The mantra is repeated as we see Larson’s character take to the skies and engage in a dogfight, stand up as the only female pilot among a group of men, land some serious karate-style kicks in a fight and then appear in her superhero suit in the middle of a group of commuters on a train.

We have a flashback to a young Carol as well as a glimpse at her metamorphosis — Marvel fans will know that Danvers left Earth and joined up with an alien species known as the Kree.

The film, which is set in the 1990s also stars Jude Law as Walter Lawson/Mar-Vell and a young Samuel L. Jackson (thanks to the wonders of CGI) as Nick Fury, as well as Lee Pace, Djimon Hounsou, Ben Mendelsohn and Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson.

“Try to keep up,” Captain Marvel says after we see her glowing like a beacon high in the sky (her powers include flight and the ability to absorb and project energy).

Captain Marvel hits theaters March 8 and Larson is also expected to appear in Avengers: Endgame, which opens weeks later, on April 26.

Viewers of 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War saw Nick Fury use a pager to contact Captain Marvel in a post-credits scene before he fell victim to Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) plan to cut the population of Earth by half, with people everywhere (including Fury) simply disintegrating.

A new trailer for Avengers: Endgame was also released during the Super Bowl on Sunday and showed Captain America (Chris Evans) and the remaining Avengers trying to make sense of a drastically altered world.

