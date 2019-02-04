New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Teaser Trailer Airs During 2019 Super Bowl

There are only a few months to go till Avengers: Endgame hits theaters but Marvel fans got another look at what’s to come with a teaser trailer that aired during the 2019 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 3.

The new 30-second-long trailer focuses on the superheroes left behind after Thanos (Josh Brolin) wiped out half the Earth’s population.

“Some people move on,” a somber Captain America (Chris Evans) can be heard saying, “but not us.”

Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) remain lost in space, while Cap can be seen walking outside Avengers’ headquarters with Natasha Romanova/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and James Rhodes/War Machine (Don Cheadle), and we also get glimpses of Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and a downcast Thor (Chris Hemsworth). Jeremy Renner, who was not in 2018’s Infinity War, also makes an appearance in the trailer as Clint Barton/Hawkeye, sporting a new look.

The trailers are reportedly only from the first 20 minutes of the upcoming movie as the Russo brothers, who directed the film as well as Infinity War don’t want to give anything away.

It’s unclear if all the characters who perished in the previous installment will return. They include Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Vision (Paul Bettany), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Star-Lord (Chris Pratt). As fans saw in Ant-Man and the Wasp, Hope and Hank Pym (Evangeline Lilly and Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) perished in a post-credits scene.

Avengers: Endgame is the real endgame for the past decade of Marvel Cinematic Universe films, which began with Iron Man in 2008 and include the upcoming Captain Marvel. The 1990s-set film is due out in March and stars Brie Larson, who is expected to make a key appearance in Endgame.

Spider-Man: Far From Home, which stars Tom Holland (who memorably disintegrated into dust in Infinity War), hits theaters in July takes place chronologically after the events in Endgame and kicks off the next generation of Marvel movies.

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26.

