Don’t be rude! Don’t Be Tardy star Brielle Biermann fired back after she was called out for promoting a weight loss supplement on social media.

The drama began when Biermann, 22, posted a selfie holding an In-N-Out Burger hamburger on Wednesday, April 10. She captioned the Instagram picture: “This body doesn’t maintain itself @innout.” The following day, the reality TV star uploaded an advertisement for a weight loss supplement and alluded that drinking it would help burn off the calories from the burger.

“#ad Like I said, this body doesn’t maintain itself,” she captioned a photo of herself holding a Boombod box. “@boombod’s weight loss shots are packed with vitamins, use a clinically proven natural fibre, contain zero laxatives, and most importantly… they give results EVERY time! Get beach bod ready quick with their 7 Day Achiever Program! They brought back their BOGO FREE on the original Blackcurrant flavor! Get yours before they sell out.”

According to Boombod’s website, the product “contains a unique vitamin blend and a natural fiber that works to reduce your appetite and is clinically proven to aid weight loss.”

Some people called out Kim Zolciak’s eldest daughter for promoting a diet supplement, and they became even angrier when they realized some of their messages were being deleted from her Instagram page.

One Instagram user wrote, “You’re a ducking [sic] coward for deleting the comments that call you out Jesus Christ.” Biermann clapped back and explained that she did not remove comments, but instead has certain “words blocked.”

The influencer fired, “You’re a coward for commenting from a fake account. Show yourself.”

The back and forth comes weeks after actress Jameela Jamil slammed Khloé Kardashian for promoting a meal replacement shake on Instagram. The Good Place star, 33, wrote, “You’re too irresponsible to: a) own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic.”

Jamil later praised the Good American cofounder, 34, for deleting the post. The former radio DJ quipped, “There is hope after all…”

