The Daughters of the Real Housewives of Atlanta … coming soon to Bravo? Kim Zolciak’s daughter Brielle Biermann fired up her feud with Real Housewives of Altanta cast member NeNe Leakes through an Instagram comment on Sunday, December 10.

“#NameThatGirlGroup 👯👯👯,” the Shade Room captioned a photo of Leakes, Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore, to which Brielle responded “Xstinct,” a play on fellow RHOA cast member Kandi Burruss’ music group Xscape.

“Relax, it’s all fun & games and I wish the golden girls happiness,” Brielle added with a pink heart emoji.

As previously reported, Zolciak’s 20-year-old daughter started a feud with Leakes in October, after she posted a Snapchat video from the bathroom in Leakes’ home that had a cockroach in the background.

“We don’t have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky p—y! Please know I will get You all the way together when you start f–king wit me and mine!” Leakes wrote on October 6, posting Brielle’s video. “Go somewhere and let the air outta those fake lips, fake titties and fake ass because you will never be @kylejenner [sic] Yo trashy mama should have taught you better! My home is Brand New but you guys were so jealous of it, you couldn’t even give a compliment.”

The mother of six has also been feuding with Moore since her return to RHOA this season. The pair went at it during the November 26 episode when Moore accused Zolciak of “pimping out” Brielle for John Legend tickets.

Moore was referring to the Don’t Be Tardy star’s May tweet that read “@chrissyteigen sooo ur hubby is comin to ATL may19 & Kash is beyond OBSESSED w him! Who does Brielle have to blow in order to meet him?? LOL.”

