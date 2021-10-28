Happily ever after! Bringing Up Bates‘ Lawson Bates and girlfriend Tiffany Espensen are engaged, Us Weekly confirms.

Bates, 29, proposed to Espensen, 22, during a recent trip to Italy. The duo originally started dating in February and later collaborated on the reality star’s music video for his song “The Way I See You.”

At the time, Bates reflected on how the meaning behind the music changed after he met his girlfriend.

“When I first had the idea to write this song, my goal was to capture a genuine and heartfelt message of empowerment, hope, and validation to someone who may be feeling overwhelmed, overlooked, and under appreciated,” he wrote via Instagram in July. “I wanted to make sure I had a broad perspective on things in the writing session, so I reached out to two of my favorite co-writers @janellearthur & @thejordanrainer. After an incredible 3 hour session, it all started coming to life!”

He noted that the song was even more sentimental with Espensen in his life.

“Little did I know before this song released that the girl of my dreams would be in my life and I’d be singing it for her 🤍,” he added in July.

Ahead of the pair’s special milestone, Espensen opened up about getting to relearn the word “love” since meeting her now-fiancé.

“My word for 2021 is “love.” I picked this word before I ever met Lawson and I knew the moment I met him that’s why God gave me that word,” she began in a lengthy post via Instagram earlier this month. “I wanted God to show me more of His love and He used Lawson in that very way. You make time for what’s your priority. Time is the most valuable thing you have. What you choose to do with it shows what’s important to you.”

The actress reflected on the “sacrifice” and the patience that comes with being in a serious relationship.

“Love assigns no motives. Love is giving. Love shows up even when your ‘feelings’ don’t match,” she detailed. “Love is steadfast. It weathers through the storms and always stays. Love elevates others above yourself.”

The couple recently celebrated more exciting news when they attended Lawson’s brother Nathan Bates‘ wedding to Esther Keyes on Saturday, October 23.

“Getting married to my best friend was the happiest day of my life. Esther, I love you with all my heart and have been looking forward to this day for so long. It was so much more than I ever imagined. This was a fairytale magical day without words to describe the beauty and emotions,” Norman, 28, wrote via Instagram following the nuptials. “Esther, you are the most beautiful bride I’ve ever seen or heard of in my entire life. I’m the most blessed man alive to get to marry you. Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life close to you ❤️.”

