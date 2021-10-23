When you know, you know! Nathan Bates and Esther Keyes tied the knot on Saturday, October 23, after getting engaged earlier this year, Us Weekly confirms.

“We have been so anxiously awaiting the day that we would become ‘Mr. and Mrs.’ for the rest of our lives, and it is finally a reality!” Bates, 28, and Keyes, 23, said in a joint statement via Fox News. “Today was a dream come true! We know that the love and commitment involved in the vows we have spoken, the emotions and excitement we’ve already experienced together, and our faith in the Lord will be the most important foundation of our relationship, and we know we will remember our promises to each other forever.”

The ceremony, which included about 350 guests, was officiated by Pastor Dean Miller. The groom reportedly skydived with his groomsmen to make his grand entrance at the altar while the bride arrived by horse-drawn carriage.

The couple, who went Instagram official in December 2020, revealed four months later that they were ready to take their relationship to the next level.

“We’re engaged!!!💍♥️,” Keyes captioned the announcement via Instagram in May. “Nathan has treated me like a queen every single day since our relationship began and I am so honored to be his fiancée! I’m overwhelmed with happiness and so thankful to God for bringing us together and making our story beautiful! We are so blessed!”

That same month, Keyes and Bates exclusively told Us about the romantic proposal.

“We first went to Welcome Lake in Pennsylvania, then to Norris Lake in Rocky Top, Tennessee, and ended at Conway Lake in Orlando, Florida. I have been praying and waiting for this moment, and I wanted it to be perfect for Esther!” the Bringing Up Bates star shared with Us.

The pair detailed how Bates popped the question with marquee letters spelling “marry me” at a family friend’s house in Orlando. The special night was complete with a festive dinner and some fireworks to celebrate.

The oldest Bates child also revealed that he received plenty of help in order to make the moment perfect for Keyes.

“To be honest, I could have never pulled it off without help from my friend Bill Mott in Pennsylvania, my sister [Erin Bates] who decorated the location in Tennessee, my sisters [Alyssa Bates and Carlin Bates] who decorated in Florida, and my friends Dan and Janie Drummond, who allowed us to use their car, boat and house to create a magical evening!” he added at the time.

Although the pair were excited about getting married, Keyes admitted that there was no rush when it came to wedding plans, noting, “I’m trying to just soak in all of the joys of being Nathan’s fiancé!” she gushed to Us.

Ahead of their one-of-a-kind day, Keyes took to social media to share her love for her future husband.

“Wishing a Happy Birthday to my best friend, my hero, and the love of my life!!!!♥️🥳,” she wrote via Instagram in August. “You are more than I ever dreamed of and I find more things to love about you every single day! I am so honored that you picked me to be your girl!😭 I am SO PROUD of you!💓 I love you!”