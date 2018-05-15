All about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! A British Airways flight from London to Toronto on Saturday, May 19, will have staff only named Meghan, Megan or Harry in honor of the royal wedding.

“We are so thrilled for Prince Harry and Meghan so wanted to bring some added sparkle and make our customers’ journeys fit for a prince or princess to celebrate this incredibly special day,” Carolina Martinoli, British Airways’ Director of Brand and Customer Experience, said in a press release.

The airline chose this flight because Toronto is “the city where their relationship took off,” per the release. Markle, 36, and Harry, 33, met in July 2016 and made their first official appearance as a couple at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto.

The flight departs from London Heathrow at 1:10 p.m. local time, just a little more than an hour after the couple weds at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, which is seven miles away from the airport. The crew will be made up of two men named Harry, seven women name Megan and one woman named Meghan.

Travelers will also be treated to the same flavor of cake that Harry and Markle are serving at their nuptials — lemon and elderflower — and a bottle of champagne. Additionally, the airline has been airing episodes of Markle’s former TV series, Suits, and documentaries about the couple during all flights in the month of May.

“Harry and Meghan’s relationship started across the Atlantic so it seemed fitting for all of us to take-off to Toronto on their special day,” Megan Horsley, British Airways Customer Service Manager, added in the press release. “I’ve flown with another Megan once or twice before, but never seven, so we might have to all call each other by our surnames during this very special flight!”

Despite the recent drama with Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, a source told Us Weekly on Tuesday, May 15 that the soon-to-be royal still wants him to attend her nuptials.

“Meghan is devastated that her father isn’t making it,” the insider told Us. “She has been very upset and would very much like for Tom to be at the wedding. She never disinvited him. She has always wanted him there.”

Thomas initially told TMZ on Monday, May 14, that he was no longer going to his daughter’s wedding, but told the publication on Tuesday that he changed his mind and may attend.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!