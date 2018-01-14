Henry Bolton, a British politician, is in hot water after his girlfriend, Jo Marney, made racist remarks about Meghan Markle.

Text messages obtained by The Mail on Sunday, on Sunday, January 14, reveal that the former model reportedly said that Prince Harry’s “black American” fianceé will “taint” the royal family with “her seed” and pave the way for a “black king.” She also described the former Suits actress as “obsessed with race,” a “dumb little commoner” and a “dumb little ‘actress’ that no one had heard of” with a “tiny brain.”

After the person she was texting called her a racist, Marney responded, “lol so what. Not wanting other races and cultures to invade your own culture doesn’t mean I hate their race. Just means I don’t want their cultures invading mine.”

Marney was immediately suspended from the United Kingdom Independent Party after the story broke.

Bolton, 54, who is in charge of the Ukip, was already facing criticism for his decision to leave the mother of his two children, Tatiana Smurova, for Marney, who he met in December. His new relationship with the 25-year-old has been the subject of scrutiny — and he is slated to attend a meeting to determine his future in the Ukip next Sunday.

In a statement to The Mail, Marney apologized and claimed her comments had been taken out of context, saying, “No offense was intended and, again, I apologize unreservedly for any such offense or hurt that my messages have caused to members of the public, members of Ukip, my friends, family and loved ones.”

This is not the first time Markle, who is biracial, has been on the receiving end of racism. In November 2016, shortly after they began dating, Prince Harry instructed Kensington Palace to issue a strongly worded statement in regards to a “wave of abuse and harassment,” that stated, “It is not right that a few months into a relationship with [Prince Harry] that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm. He knows commentators will say this is ‘the price she has to pay’ and that ‘this is all part of the game.’ He strongly disagrees. This is not a game — it is her life and his.”

Harry and Markle announced their engagement at the end of November 2017 and plan to wed at Windsor Castle in May.

