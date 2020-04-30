Oops, she did it again! Britney Spears revealed that she accidentally burned down her home gym — and it wasn’t the first time that her candles started a fire.

“Hi, guys. I’m in my gym right now. I haven’t been in here for, like, six months because I burnt my gym down, unfortunately,” the Grammy winner, 38, casually announced in an Instagram video on Wednesday, April 29. “Um, I had two candles and, yeah, one thing led to another, and I burnt it down.”

Spears explained to her 24.1 million Instagram followers that she only has two pieces of equipment remaining in her home gym, but she has found other ways to get creative with her workouts.

In the caption of her post, the Princess of Pop further explained, “It was an accident …. but yes …. I burnt it down 🙈. I walked past the door to the gym and flames 🔥🔥🔥🔥 BOOM !!!!!! By the Grace of God the alarm 🚨 went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt 🙏🏼. Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym 🙄🙄🙄 !!!!! But it could be much worse so I’m grateful. Pssss I like working out better outside anyways 🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸 !!!!”

The “Gasoline” singer, who is famously a big fan of vanilla-scented candles, previously made headlines in March 2002 when she accidentally sparked a fire in a New York City apartment building.

“Brit had left a candle burning in front of an air vent,” her mother, Lynne Spears, wrote on Britney’s website at the time. “The wall caught on fire, and the fire department had to come to put it out.”

Lynne, now 64, wrote that the pop star and her friends “all came [home] to a real mess.” However, she added, “She has really learned a lesson this time. I love candles, too, and I have to remind myself to really be cautious with them.”

Britney recently returned to California after visiting family in her hometown of Kentwood, Louisiana, where she celebrated her sister Jamie Lynn Spears’ 29th birthday earlier this month. A source told Us Weekly exclusively that the Spearses enjoyed “fun, relaxing downtime together” in addition to working out and watching movies amid the coronavirus quarantine.