Fans reacted with surprise after Britney Spears posted a video on Saturday, October 20, showing her doing a backflip to a song by her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.

“Nothing like flips and Mother Nature,” the “Toxic” singer, 36, captioned the Instagram video that showed her wearing shorts and a bra top as she did a series of five backflips, with assistance from a guy kneeling next to her, on the grass. The “I Think She Knows” interlude from Timberlake’s 2007 hit “LoveStoned” can be heard playing.

“I was so hyped by her back flips, until I heard JT vocals… Shookt!” one fan commented on the post.

“Omg…Song choice!!!” another wrote.

“Loving that you’re playing JT..” another commented.

Spears and Timberlake, 37, dated from 1998 to 2002, years after they met as costars on The Mickey Mouse Club. After their split Timberlake released the song “Cry Me a River,” which is said to be about her cheating on him. “[It] was written in a time of pain, like everyone knows,” he told Vanity Fair Italia in 2016.

The clips comes as “Womanizer” singer announced a new Las Vegas residency this week. Britney: Domination will launch in February 2019 and run through August. Tickets for the shows at Park MGM’s Park Theatre go on sale October 26.

Timberlake not so subtly threw shade at his ex in January this year when asked by Beats 1 Radio’s Zane Lowe if he would ever consider a Vegas residency.

“I mean I wouldn’t rule it out if it was something that was different. I definitely don’t, you know, it feels like…” he said.

“Like a retirement option?” Zane replied, before Timberlake agreed. “You’re planning your retirement. You know what I mean? So for some reason that feels, like, scary to me.”

Spears’ Piece of Me residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas ran for four years, ending on New Year’s Eve 2017.

