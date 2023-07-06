Britney Spears was involved in a physical altercation with NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s security team while in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 5, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Britney saw Victor and walked up to tap him on the back to ask for a photo,” a source told to Us of the incident. “His security was being mobbed with fans and he turned around trying to push Britney off and hit her in the face, knocking off her glasses.”

The San Antonio Spurs player’s head of security then “went over to Britney and apologized and their security teams chatted for a while,” the insider said, noting that “a police report was filed by Britney’s team.”

The “Toxic” songstress, 41, entered Catch restaurant located inside the ARIA Hotel on Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. PT, the source confirmed. Spears was with her husband, Sam Asghari, and a member of her security team when the incident transpired.

TMZ was first to report the news, confirming on Thursday, July 6, that the director of team security for the Spurs, Damian Smith, is listed as the person who hit Spears during the scuffle.

Details of the police report — and whether or not Spears is seeking criminal charges — have yet to be revealed.

Spears’ run-in with Wembanyama’s team came shortly after she posted a series of dance videos via Instagram on Wednesday. In one clip, she wore neon pink bikini bottoms, a white top and matching white boots while Aerosmith played in the background.

“My hair is horrible … I just had to sweat it’s been such a long time 💇🏼‍♀️ !!!” Spears captioned a second video, in which she wore the same sexy outfit and showed off her moves from her living room.

Ahead of the Vegas incident, Spears reunited with her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, last month following years of ups and downs within their family.

“It was nice to visit my sister on set last week!!! I’ve missed you guys so much!!! Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family 😌 !!!” Britney wrote via social media on June 20 alongside photos with Jamie Lynn, 32, and Asghari, 29. “This is me and Hesam’s first vacation in a year. I’m so so blessed and l’m gonna play the queen of hearts now 😜 !!!”

Britney’s complicated dynamic with her family began in 2008 when she was placed under a conservatorship, which was officially terminated in November 2021. She has since begun to mend fences with both her sister and her mother, Lynne Spears, whom she recently reconnected with after more than three years apart. (Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, was previously in control of her conservatorship.)

Wembanyama, for his part, made headlines last month when he was picked as the No. 1 player in the 2023 NBA Draft. The French basketball star will start for the Spurs when the 2023/2024 season begins.

Since being drafted, Wembanyama has been forced to adjust to life in the spotlight. “Can’t believe we’re already halfway through 2023,” he captioned a series of Instagram photos on Wednesday documenting his whirlwind year.