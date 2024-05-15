Britney Spears’ bank account had a very nice boost thanks to her various projects over the past year.

“She has earned $40 million this year,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly, noting that her income received the bump thanks to her bestselling memoir, The Woman in Me, her “Hold Me Closer” duet with Elton John, her fragrances, plus royalties from her extensive music catalog. “There is no issue with money.”

While Spears, 42, has achieved financial success throughout her career, additional insiders tell Us that her spending habits have raised eyebrows in her inner circle.

“Britney buys a lot of clothes online,” a second source tells Us, noting that the singer has a tendency to stick to “affordable” brands. “She isn’t buying designer.”

The insider also shared that Spears “burns money” on lavish trips to destinations like Bora Bora and Hawaii and will sometimes just cancel them out of the blue.

As Spears continues to spend her earnings, some are worried about her financial wellbeing, especially after she was freed from her 13-year conservatorship in 2021.

“There was a plan in place when Britney’s conservatorship ended for her day-to-day life,” a third source tells Us. “But no one followed it. The money is going out quickly.”

However, an additional insider added that Spears’ spending is “not a huge problem.”

“Yes, Britney spends on vacations and the clothes you see her in on Instagram, but that’s her prerogative. It’s her money,” the source said.

In 2008, the singer was placed under a conservatorship by her father Jamie Spears after Britney suffered a public breakdown following her divorce from Kevin Federline. She and Federline share two sons: Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden, 17.

Under the conservatorship, Jamie was in charge of his daughter’s estate and finances. The legal ruling wasn’t terminated until 2021. Spears wrote about the difficult period of her life in her memoir.

“I had been so infantilized that I was losing pieces of what made me feel like myself,” she penned. “The conservatorship stripped me of my womanhood, made me into a child. I became more of an entity than a person onstage. I had always felt music in my bones and my blood; they stole that from me.”

While the conservatorship hasn’t been in place since 2021, Us confirmed in April that Britney had settled her legal battle with her estranged father.

“It has been our honor and privilege to represent, protect, and defend Britney Spears, Ms. Spears is and always will be an icon and a brilliant and brave artist of historic and epic proportion,” Britney’s attorney Mathew Rosengart said in a statement to Us at the time. “Although the conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, her wish for freedom is now truly complete.”

After the news broke, Britney celebrated her legal victory with a glass of wine. (Spears previously claimed that her conservatorship required weekly drug tests and forbade her from drinking alcohol.)

“Eventually you will come to understand that love heals everything and that is all there is,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of a 2019 bottle of Norton Malbec. “And REAL wine feels extremely nice as well 🍷 !!! Psss first time with real wine 🍷 Jesus f–king Christ !!!”

