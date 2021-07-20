Can’t stop, won’t stop! Britney Spears is still speaking out about her ongoing fight to end her conservatorship — and says she has no plans to keep quiet.

“So I said ‘life goes on’ in one of my recent posts but it’s always easier said than done!!!!!” the pop star, 39, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 20, alongside an illustration of the message “one day at a time” written in blocks.

“In that moment that’s what [I] felt was the easiest to say but I think we all know that I will never be able to let go and fully move on until I’ve said all I needed to say … and I’m not even close!!!!” the Grammy winner continued. “I was told to stay quiet about things for so long and I finally feel like I’m just getting here 🕊️🕊️🕊️!!!!”

The “Lucky” songstress has become increasingly outspoken on social media since her June 23 testimony, during which she told Judge Brenda Penny that she wants out of the conservatorship she was placed under in 2008.

“I just want my life back,” the Crossroads star told Penny at the time. “It’s been 13 years, and it’s enough. It’s been a long time since I’ve owned my money. And it’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested. … I’m great at what I do. And I allow these people to control what I do, ma’am.”

One day after the explosive hearing, she returned to Instagram with a lengthy post, apologizing to fans for hiding her true feelings. “I apologize for pretending like I’ve been OK the past two years,” she wrote. “I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn’t want to capture there [sic] Instagram in a fun light.”

Since then, she’s used her Instagram captions to convey her feelings about her family and the battle to end her conservatorship once and for all. On Saturday, July 17, she called out her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, for singing her songs in a 2017 tribute performance.

“I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!!!” she wrote. “My so-called support system hurt me deeply!!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams … so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill … yet people still try!!!!”

Last week, she was granted the right to choose her own lawyer for the first time since the conservatorship began. She hired former federal prosecutor Matthew Rosengart, who has vowed to get her father, Jamie Spears, removed as her conservator.

“First, I once again want to thank Britney Spears for her courage and for her strength,” the attorney said on Monday, July 19. “I want to thank Judge Penny for her courtesy welcoming my firm and I into this case. And I also want to thank Britney Spears’ fans and supporters. The outreach and support for my firm, myself, and most importantly, Britney, has truly been overwhelming.”

He concluded: ”Finally, and the last thing I’m going to say about this matter, is as I said in court last week, and outside, my firm and I are moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears unless he resigns first.”