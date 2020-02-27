Cringe alert! Britney Spears shared a video with her fans showing the precise moment she broke her foot while dancing, and needless to say, it hurts to watch.

“I haven’t danced in six months so I was full throttle at this spot!!!! And yes …. I know I’m barefoot …. don’t laugh but I grip the floor better that way!!!!” the singer, 38, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, February 26. “PS you can hear where I broke my foot here ….. sorry it’s kind of loud!!!!!”

In the clip, Spears dances in what appears to be a studio, wearing a yellow sports bra and black shorts. She spins and jumps around before her foot cracks and she falls to the floor, gripping it.

The Grammy winner injured herself earlier this month. “When you break something it tends to heal stronger specially when you’re my Girl,” her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, posted via Instagram on February 18. “My lioness broke her metatarsal bone on her foot doing what she loves which is dancing Wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run and dance her butt off #stronger.”

Us Weekly exclusively reported in December 2019 that Spears was embracing “a positive headspace” after a tough period. “She has spent the last year prioritizing herself and her well-being, something she did not have a chance to do as much during her Las Vegas residency,” a source told Us. “She has had less time with her sons but got really close with her mom, Lynne [Spears], and sister, Jamie Lynn [Spears], again recently.”

The “Toxic” songstress, who shares Preston, 14, and Jayden, 13, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, relies on Asghari’s support too. “Britney spends most of her time at home with her boyfriend, Sam, or alone,” the insider added. “Her relationship with Sam is rock-solid. He brings her so much joy and is a source of stability in her often chaotic life.”

Britney and the DJ, 41, agreed to 50-50 custody following their 2007 divorce. However, a judge ruled in August 2019 that she would have her sons 30 percent of the time after an alleged altercation between her father, Jamie Spears, and Preston. Jamie was cleared of abuse allegations last September due to insufficient evidence.