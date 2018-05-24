Since wrapping her five-year residency at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve, Britney Spears has managed to keep plenty busy. The 36-year-old regularly shares Instagram videos of herself getting silly with sons Sean, 12, and Jayden, 11, embracing her love of painting (she’s called the pastime “so therapeutic to me”) and hitting the gym with her personal trainer boyfriend Sam Asghari. (In a May 10 interview with the Associated Press, the pop princess revealed the buff pair did a whopping 40 takes before posting a May 3 montage of their insane workout routine with the caption, “Stronger together.”)

Not shared online was the quick trip Spears made to New York City May 12. In the new issue of Us Weekly, a source reveals that the “Make Me…” singer hit the Big Apple to attend the first reading of a Broadway musical scored with her hit songs. The play, planned for an early 2019 debut, “has been in the works for a while now,” the insider reveals. “Britney and her team gave their blessing last year,” and after hearing it come to life, “she responded really well!”

While the title of the production “isn’t set in stone yet,” says the source, “the working title is ‘Hit Me Baby One More Time.’” The Broadway insider adds, “There is no one cast as the role of Britney yet.”

In January, Us Weekly revealed Spears has signed a deal with Las Vegas’ Park Theater and is expected to return to the stage in Sin City beginning in 2019.

