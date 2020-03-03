Oops … she’s fallen in love! Britney Spears showed her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, some affection in honor of his upcoming birthday.

“Happy early B-day to this man,” Spears, 38, wrote via Instagram on Monday, March 2. “I adore and love him more than anything …..❤️🦁 !!!! Happy Birthday @samasghari 💋💋💋 !!!!!!”

The “Toxic” singer posted a series of photos with her boyfriend, who she’s been dating since 2016, on Monday. In one snap they are smiling, the next they are getting steamy and in the last Spears is grabbing Asghari’s neck as he holds onto her waist.

“Best birthday gift is your smile 🖤❤️,” the fitness guru, 26, wrote via Instagram alongside the same series of images.

Whether it’s doing workouts together or sharing pictures of one another on social media, the couple always have each other’s back — including times when they experience scrapes, bruises and even a broken foot.

When Spears injured herself earlier this month — she broke her foot while dancing — her love was ready to jump into action.

“When you break something it tends to heal stronger specially when you’re my Girl,” Asghari, wrote via Instagram on February 18. “My lioness broke her metatarsal bone on her foot doing what she loves which is dancing Wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run and dance her butt off #stronger.”

The love doesn’t stop with injuries or words of encouragement either.

Ahead of her own birthday on December 2, 2019, the mother of two — who shares sons Sean Preston, 14, and Jayden, 13, with ex-husband Kevin Federline — decided to focus on herself and her relationship with the personal trainer after seeking treatment in a facility in April 2019.

“She has spent the last year prioritizing herself and her well-being, something she did not have a chance to do as much during her Las Vegas residency,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “Britney spends most of her time at home with her boyfriend, Sam, or alone.”

The insider added: “Her relationship with Sam is rock-solid. He brings her so much joy and is a source of stability in her often chaotic life.”

A few months prior, Asghari told Us how he and Spears keep each other motivated health-wise.

“You have to stay on top of that. When it comes to our busy schedules, both of us, we try to support each other as best as we can,” he told Us exclusively on September 20.