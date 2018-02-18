Olympic athletes are just like Us — they fangirl out when it comes to Britney Spears!

The “…Baby One More Time” singer tweeted Olympic freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on Saturday, February 17: “So proud of #TeamUSA !! Hey @guskenworthy, gimme, gimme more on the slopes today!! #ItsGusBitch.” The iconic popstar was most likely referencing an Elite Daily story in which Kenworthy revealed his ‘pump-up’ music for the Olympics is Spears’ 2007 hit, “Gimme More.”

So proud of #TeamUSA!! Hey @guskenworthy, gimme, gimme more on the slopes today!! #ItsGusBitch 👍😉⛷ — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 17, 2018

The 26-year-old athlete responded, “Oh. My. God. Was really not prepared to wake up to this. Not sure how I’m gonna ski today because I’m LITERALLY dead now but I’m gonna go that extra mile for you, Britney! Ilysm!!!”

Oh. My. God. Was really not prepared to wake up to this. Not sure how I'm gonna ski today because I'm LITERALLY dead now but I'm gonna go that extra mile for you, Britney! Ilysm!!! 😭❤️ https://t.co/yhoEJq1qRL — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 17, 2018

Kenworthy retweeted the Elite Daily story shortly afterwards, writing, “Help! I’ve fallen and I can’t get up! Thank you for this @britneyspears! I will, as always, be bumping to you, today!”

That wasn’t the first time the “Toxic” songstress, 36, showed love for a member of Team USA. On February 15, she showed her support for figure skater Adam Rippon, tweeting, “Hey @Adaripp…. I just wanted let you know that I am a fan, I am not in denial, and that you are THE MOST FUN!! Keep making us all smile at the #WinterOlympics and good luck today.”

Hey @Adaripp…. I just wanted let you know that I am a fan, I am not in denial, and that you are THE MOST FUN!! Keep making us all smile at the #WinterOlympics and good luck today ✨⛸ — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 16, 2018

The beloved Olympian, who made history as the first openly gay man to compete for the United States in the 2018 Winter Games, wrote back, “I could feel you on the ice with me @britneyspears. I now have an OVERWHELMING desire to post Instagram fashion shows, google stock imagines of corn, and paint on the balcony of my dorm in the Olympic village. Thank you for not being in denial, LOVE YOU.”

I could feel you on the ice with me @britneyspears. I now have an OVERWHELMING desire to post Instagram fashion shows, google stock imagines of corn, and paint on the balcony of my dorm in the Olympic village. Thank you for not being in denial, LOVE YOU ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/CfeyGNecM3 — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) February 18, 2018

Spears isn’t the only celebrity to express her admiration for Rippon: as previously reported, Sally Field is hoping to hook her son up with the “insanely pretty” skater.

The 2018 Winter Olympics from PyeongChang, South Korea, are currently airing on NBC.

