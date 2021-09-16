On this week’s episode of Us Weekly‘s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, the hosts reveal the winner of Red Robin’s “Spiciest Story of the Week” — and the title goes to Britney Spears for her engagement!

“I can’t f–king believe it,” the 39-year-old Grammy winner wrote on Sunday, September 12, alongside a video of her showing off her engagement ring with fiancé Sam Asghari.

A rep for the actor, whom Spears has been seeing since 2016, confirmed to Us that Asghari popped the question at home: “The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them.”

After the news broke, Octavia Spencer and Spears’ fans were quick to encourage the couple to “sign a prenup.” While Asghari, 27, joked about the comments via Instagram Stories — “Of course we’re getting iron clad prenup to protect my Jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day” — the Oscar winner, 51, apologized to the couple for fueling the headlines.

“My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain,” Spencer wrote via Instagram. “I’ve reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of,” she continued. “Britney’s fans have seen her through a lot of pain and she’s found happiness. We’re thrilled for her. So let’s show them love. 👇🏽 #nonegativity.”

Asghari made it clear the couple weren’t upset, commenting, “You are very kind to clarify but I have no hard feelings whatsoever. Jokes and misconceptions come with the territory. 🙏 💯 ❤️.”

Next, the hosts dive into the hottest and wildest looks from the 2021 Met Gala and discuss Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s masked kiss.

Lopez, 52, donned a Ralph Lauren gown — complete with a thigh-high slit — at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, September 13. To fit the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme, she wore a western-inspired hat and faux fur shrug.

The “I’m Real” singer shared a kiss with Affleck on the carpet, while both were wearing masks to keep themselves protected from COVID-19

Lastly, the hosts discuss Jay Cutler and Jana Kramer’s first official photo together. The One Tree Hill alum, 37, and former NFL player, 38, went out Wednesday, September 8, for the opening of the Twelve Thirty Club rooftop bar in Nashville. In the photo, the duo put their arms around each other and posed with two other guests at the event.

