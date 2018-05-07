Despite a few bumps in the road, Brittany Cartwright is still madly in love with Jax Taylor.

“It’s so crazy that 3 years ago I met Jax in Vegas,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 29, tweeted on Monday, May 7. “Never would I have imagined my life to be like it is today. We def. have our ups& downs, but today we are happier than ever. I know people are skeptical & think I’m cray for sticking around but I know I did the right thing for me.”

Cartwright then reminded her Twitter followers to tune in to the first part of the Bravo reality series’ season 6 reunion, which airs on Monday night. “Hopefully you guys can see that we have been through a lot, even after the show aired, that has made us stronger & grow as a couple,” she continued. “People can change and love can win. stay tuned guys #PumpRules.”

The Kentucky native found out on the season 6 premiere in December that Taylor, 38, had cheated on her with their former coworker Faith Stowers. He owned up to his infidelity almost immediately (unlike the times he cheated on ex Stassi Schroeder) and ultimately patched up things with Cartwright. However, they broke up later in the tumultuous season, only to rekindle their romance once again.

After the cheating scandal, the model-turned-bartender (who was fired from SUR Restaurant & Lounge by his boss, Lisa Vanderpump, on the season 6 finale) told Us Weekly exclusively that he hasn’t shut down the possibility of one day walking down the aisle with Cartwright.

“Seeing how she is with people, seeing how she is with me, I don’t really want to be with anybody else, and then I also don’t want her to be with anybody else,” Taylor told Us in December. “And so, I don’t want to lose her. So if marriage is what we need to do, then that’s what we’re gonna do.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

