Brittany Cartwright shared a telling message about her marriage to Jax Taylor after he was spotted out with model Paige Woolen.

Cartwright, 35, shared a video via Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 26, that was titled “Watching The Valley With Someone Who Is Shocked by Jax Taylor.” The woman in the video appeared to be horrified by Taylor’s actions on the Bravo show, which premiered in March.

“Thank you, & just imagine what I’ve been through behind closed doors,” Cartwright wrote.

One day prior, Taylor, 44, was photographed out to lunch with Woolen, 32. Both Taylor and Woolen kept it casual in all-black outfits while they walked around Los Angeles. The duo spent a reported three hours at the Granville Café on Saturday, May 25.

Related: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s Ups and Downs Over the Years Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s love story wasn’t exactly a fairy tale leading to their 2024 break. Taylor met Cartwright in between seasons 3 and 4 of Vanderpump Rules in the spring of 2015. Fans watched Cartwright move to Los Angeles to be with Taylor during season 4 of the reality series. While she quickly […]

Taylor and Cartwright separated in February after five years of marriage. The estranged couple shares son Cruz, 3.

Cartwright spoke candidly about where her and Taylor’s relationship stands while speaking with Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz on the Friday, May 24, episode of her “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany” podcast.

“Right now … I can’t even be in the same room with him very long,” Cartwright admitted, referring to Taylor. “Last time you were here … you were like, ‘I forgot you guys were even separated.’ So it’s very up and down like that.”

She went on to claim that Taylor “hasn’t done a good job” of respecting her boundaries amid the separation.

“We gotta remember I’m the one that’s living elsewhere,” she added. “I feel like I’m the one that’s taking all the hard hits even though I was the one who had to leave.”

While they are separated in real life, Bravo fans have been watching Cartwright and Taylor’s relationship unravel as new episodes of The Valley premiere each week. The show’s May 21 episode featured a huge fight between the couple.

Related: 'VPR' Alums Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor's Family Pics With Son Cruz Vanderpump Rules alums Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor have been documenting their son Cruz’s milestones since welcoming him in April 2021. “I mean, just feeling them inside you is so amazing,” Cartwright exclusively told Us Weekly about pregnancy in June 2023. “It’s the most incredible feeling in the world. Like, you’re growing a human being. […]

During a cast trip, Cartwright was in her room after feeling sick. Taylor alleged that her illness was because she has a drinking problem.

“Jax was just going in, like ‘I bet she’s drinking, I bet she’s drinking,’ and I wasn’t. All my friends were like, ‘No she’s not,’ and he was kinda putting me down in front of all of my friends,” Cartwright said during Friday’s podcast, reflecting on The Valley episode. “That’s one thing you’ve probably seen in our relationship. Jax doesn’t care to fight with me in front of people.”

Despite their separation, the two have continued to coparent their 3-year-old son, Cruz.

“We both are very respectful of that,” she said of their son. “That is always No. 1 and most important.”