Brittany Cartwright’s relationship with Jax Taylor has always been rocky, and the Vanderpump Rules star says they’ve hit another low point.

Speaking with Tom Schwartz on her podcast, “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany”on Friday, May 24, she characterized her relationship with her husband as “not great.” Cartwright announced their separation after four years of marriage in February of this year.

“Right now…I can’t even be in the same room with him very long,” she said. “Last time you were here…you were like, ‘I forgot you guys were even separated.’ So it’s very up and down like that.”

Schwartz, who is friends with both Cartwright and Taylor, said it seemed from his perspective that the two “do a good job of respecting each other’s boundaries.”

Related: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s Ups and Downs Over the Years Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s love story wasn’t exactly a fairy tale leading to their 2024 break. Taylor met Cartwright in between seasons 3 and 4 of Vanderpump Rules in the spring of 2015. Fans watched Cartwright move to Los Angeles to be with Taylor during season 4 of the reality series. While she quickly […]

Cartwright disagreed. “He hasn’t done a good job respecting mine, that’s for sure,” she said. “But we gotta remember I’m the one that’s living elsewhere and… I feel like I’m the one that’s taking all the hard hits even though I was the one who had to leave.”

Schwartz tried to distance himself from his feuding friends, if not physically, then mentally.

“I’m using transcendental meditation right now,” he joked. “I’ve gone to another place. I’m back in Florida, I’m on the beach, I’ve got a really cold Corona Light in my hand, a shot of Patrón, and I’m happy.”

Cartwright and Taylor squabbled in the most recent episode of The Valley, which aired on Tuesday, May 21. Cartwright was resting her room, claiming she felt sick. She overheard Taylor insinuating to friends that she was sick because she has a drinking problem.

Related: Meet the Cast of 'The Valley' — Including the 'Vanderpump Rules' Alums Vanderpump Rules viewers will be introduced to some new cast members — and familiar faces — in the spinoff series The Valley. In 2012, fans were introduced to the staff at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant SUR, including Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Kristen Doute, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay. The cast faced a […]

“Jax was just going in, like ‘I bet she’s drinking, I bet she’s drinking,’ and I wasn’t. All my friends were like, ‘no she’s not’ and he was kinda putting me down in front of all of my friends,” she described. “That’s one thing you’ve probably seen in our relationship. Jax doesn’t care to fight with me in front of people.”

She continued, “I came busting out of that room, they had a boom on me in two seconds and I just spewed out my heart.”

Cartwright and Taylor are still co-parenting their son, Cruz, 3, and Schwartz observed one important factor between the two parents.

“I’ve never seen an ounce of toxicity around Cruz, which I admire,” he said.

Cartwright agreed, adding that even when the two aren’t speaking, they will put their differences aside to talk about their son.

The Valley airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.