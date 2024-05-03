Brittany Cartwright is over Jax Taylor‘s digs about her drinking on The Valley.

In a preview clip from next week‘s episode, Brittany, 35, tells Jax, 44, she doesn’t “feel good” at costar Janet Caperna‘s hibachi dinner.

“What did you do to make you sick?” Jax asks, to which Brittany replies, “I think taking that shot of sake. I am in a lot of pain. I can’t even smell the smell from the hibachi. It was making me nauseous.”

Brittany makes plans to get some rest at their house while Jax chooses to stay.

“I need to go home, I think. I want to be here for this. You need to stay,” she tells him. “I love game night. I would not do this. I feel really bad right now. I don’t know why I feel so nauseous.”

Despite Brittany’s attempts to get some sympathy from Jax, he brings up her “drinking” again. He specifically mentions how he “told” Brittany before that alcohol isn’t always the right choice for her.

“If you know something’s going to make you sick, don’t drink it,” Jax shares in a confessional. Brittany offers her side of the story, telling the cameras, “I had one sake shot. It was my first drink of the night. Him snapping at me — it is so hard to constantly be somebody’s punching bag. It is not fair.”

The Valley has previously highlighted Jax’s comments about Brittany’s drinking. An April episode showed footage of Jax reprimanding Brittany for feeling sick.

“You know better. Enough is enough. Stop f—king drinking,” Jax, who shares 3-year-old son Cruz with Brittany, said. “You want to have more kids? Act like a mom.”

Brittany elaborated on how confused she was when Jax supported her outings — only to shame her later.

“The guys are so hypocritical and have all these double standards sometimes. It is so annoying. Like the other day, I was not feeling good and Jax kept making it worse,” she noted to Janet. “He actually goes out way more than I do. Which I don’t even care. He comes home drunk but if I do then it is the worst thing in the world.”

Their costar Janet, meanwhile, admitted to the cameras that she could see where Jax was coming from, adding, “Sometimes I am a little concerned about how lit Brittany is getting, I’ll be honest. But at the same time, she is married to Jax Taylor.”

Later in the episode, Jax sat Brittany down to address how her drinking caused concerns for him. “You came home throwing up all over the place. There was literally a bag of vomit in the driveway. I want you to have fun but I didn’t think you were going to come home puking,” he explained. “I don’t understand why you can’t go out and have a couple of drinks. Why do you have to go to the point of throwing up?”

In response, Brittany made it clear that Jax can’t make her feel “guilty” when he drinks as well. Jax didn’t see her perspective though since he felt like he didn’t behave the same way.

“I am a little worried because not only is she my wife but she’s a mother,” he said in a confessional. “We need you. If you keep this up, you are going to destroy your body. There’s other ways to have a good time. We live in California, you can smoke a joint. You can do other things.”

Jax and Brittany, who got married in 2019, surprised fans earlier this year when they announced their separation. Brittany has since opened up about the changes she wants to see from Jax before she considers a reconciliation — turning the tables on his partying habits.

“There are a lot of things, and I’m not seeing enough effort from his side. He needs to go to therapy. He doesn’t need to be staying out at the bar all the time. He needs to respect me more and stop taking me for granted,” she revealed in an Us Weekly cover story. “I was the closest person to him and was kind of like his punching bag. He was always giving me jabs. I can’t deal with that for the rest of my life.”

The Valley airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Peacock the next day.