Jax Taylor is hoping that he and estranged wife Brittany Cartwright can patch things up and reconcile after hitting a rough spot in their marriage.

“We’re just trying to figure things out,” the Valley star, 44, told Entertainment Tonight at the White House Correspondents’ dinner on Saturday, April 27, which he and Cartwright, 35, both attended but walked the red carpet separately. “I’ve given you real-time, I don’t know what’s going to happen. I am definitely working on myself right now.”

The former Vanderpump Rules star went on to address rumors that he cheated on Cartwright, telling the outlet, “No no, and everybody just assumes when there’s a split there’s infidelity and there’s cheating. Believe it or not, there are other reasons too. I know I don’t have the best track record but no this was just a communication thing.”

He added, “The separation has definitely been good for me, but I do miss her. I miss her a lot. So, I don’t know, we’ll see if she’ll take me back.”

Though Taylor claimed he is “working on” himself, Cartwright exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that “it’s disappointing” that the reality personality hasn’t stepped up just yet.

“Things are in his hands if he’s going to fix some things in our relationship, so we will see,” she said. “I’ve forgiven Jax for things that I shouldn’t have over the years. I stood by him no matter what. But after nine years, that can wear on you.”

Cartwright – who wed Taylor in a stunning ceremony at the Kentucky Castle in June 2019 – announced the couple’s separation in February on their “When Reality Hits” podcast, telling listeners that she and Taylor were “taking time apart.” (The pair share son Cruz, 3.)

“I don’t think that he thought I was actually going to leave, and it’s been three months now,” she continued. “So I think that he thought I would come right back and things would go right back to how they were, and that’s just not happening.”

Despite not knowing what the future holds for her and Taylor, Cartwright told Us that she’s confident she’s making the right decision for now.

“I feel good,” she said. “I feel strong, and I’m proud of myself for doing what’s right for my mental health and my family.”

Bravo fans have watched the couple’s ups and downs play out onscreen since Cartwright joined Vanderpump Rules as a guest during season 4. She later became a main cast member in season 6. Taylor starred on the Lisa Vanderpump-produced series from season 1 to season 8.

After the duo announced they would not be returning to VPR after its eighth season in 2020, Taylor and Cartwright made their way back to the small screen as part of the cast of Bravo’s The Valley, which premiered on the network in March.

