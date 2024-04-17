Jax Taylor questioned wife Brittany Cartwright‘s drinking habits on The Valley before their surprise separation.

During the newest episode of the Bravo show, which aired on Tuesday, April 16, Jax, 44, encouraged Brittany, 35, to enjoy a group trip. Brittany, however, pointed out how Jax gets upset with her when she returns home from an outing.

“I get mad when you get home wasted and come into the room when I’m sleeping,” Jax fired back. “That is when I get mad at you.”

In a confessional, Brittany hinted at the challenges in her marriage, saying, “I love Jax but I literally try to be positive and happy and Jax is a lot of the time moody and negative. A lot of the times I feel like we balance each other out in a way but otherwise, I am like, ‘I gotta get out of here. I gotta go do something fun.'”

Brittany subsequently brought up Jax’s conflicting support for her while driving to a girls’ getaway with Janet Caperna.

“The guys are so hypocritical and have all these double standards sometimes. It is so annoying. Like the other day, I was not feeling good and Jax kept making it worse,” she noted. “He actually goes out way more than I do. Which I don’t even care. He comes home drunk but if I do then it is the worst thing in the world.”

A flashback then showed Jax reprimanding Brittany for feeling sick. “You know better. Enough is enough. Stop f—king drinking,” Jax, who shares 3-year-old son Cruz with Brittany, said. “You want to have more kids? Act like a mom.”

Janet told the cameras that she could see where Jax was coming from, adding, “Sometimes I am a little concerned about how lit Brittany is getting, I’ll be honest. But at the same time, she is married to Jax Taylor.”

Later in the episode, Brittany and her costars had fun while away for the night. They returned home the next morning with Brittany feeling particularly hungover. Jax later sat Brittany down to address how her drinking worried him.

“You came home throwing up all over the place. There was literally a bag of vomit in the driveway. I want you to have fun but I didn’t think you were going to come home puking,” he explained. “I don’t understand why you can’t go out and have a couple of drinks. Why do you have to go to the point of throwing up?”

Brittany, meanwhile, wouldn’t let Jax make her feel “guilty” for doing the same thing he does. She argued that Jax went out just as much as her — except she didn’t give him such a hard time. In response, Jax claimed that he wouldn’t behave the same way as Brittany.

“I am a little worried because not only is she my wife but she’s a mother,” he said in a confessional. “We need you. If you keep this up, you are going to destroy your body. There’s other ways to have a good time. We live in California, you can smoke a joint. You can do other things.”

The topic then changed to Jax and Brittany’s sex life, which she previously brought up on The Valley. After Brittany told Jax that he doesn’t make her “feel sexy,” her husband tried to explain his side of the story.

“When you are down up here, it is really hard to get up right here,” Jax said about how his mental health affected his performance in the bedroom. “The reason I am so stressed out right now is I have been at the bottom. I know what it is like to sit around and wait for the phone to ring for a long time. Now I have too much going on and that’s becoming a problem. It’s like I can’t win. I’m just trying to make everyone happy and it is so hard.”

Despite their current issues, Jax reminded Brittany that the “d-word” did not exist in his family. Brittany agreed that divorce was “not happening” with them.

Jax and Brittany, who got married in 2019, surprised fans earlier this year when they announced their separation. Since hitting pause on their marriage, Brittany discussed how lack of intimacy contributed to their ongoing struggles.

“Keeping things romantic and spicy is how you make it work. If we’re going to make it 20 years, we have to keep this up but it’s already dwindled so much. It was messing with my confidence — why is he not coming on to me? I felt like I wasn’t good enough,” she revealed in Us Weekly‘s newest cover story. “If you start to feel like your partner doesn’t want you and they’re also being mean to you, it’s like, “What am I doing here?” I’m basically living with a roommate. I hit my breaking point.”

Brittany also explained what kind of changes she wanted to see from Jax.

“There are a lot of things, and I’m not seeing enough effort from his side. He needs to go to therapy. He doesn’t need to be staying out at the bar all the time. He needs to respect me more and stop taking me for granted,” she added. “I was the closest person to him and was kind of like his punching bag. He was always giving me jabs. I can’t deal with that for the rest of my life.”

The Valley airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.