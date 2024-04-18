Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were actively trying to expand their family — and dealing with rumors of infidelity — months before their separation.

During a sneak peek of next week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, Jax, 44, and Brittany, 35, made guest appearances on the show. Brittany visited Scheana Shay and discussed her and Jax’s plans to have a second baby.

“This month we are officially trying,” Brittany, who shares 3-year-old son Cruz with Jax, said. Scheana, 38, meanwhile, admitted she wasn’t planning to get pregnant again after welcoming daughter Summer with husband Brock Davies in 2021.

Elsewhere in the preview, Jax reunited with James Kennedy and the former costars addressed an upcoming event at SUR. Jax, who now stars on The Valley, admitted there was one person he didn’t want to run into.

“Is my best friend Katie [Maloney] going to be there?” Jax asked. “Apparently Katie is telling everybody now that I cheated on my wife. Is she that pissed off that she can’t f—k any more of her ex-husband’s [Tom Schwartz] friends so he has to come after me? Because she can’t f—k me?”

Katie, 37, previously brought up the rumors on an episode of Vanderpump Rules when she said there were “still stories” about Jax “running around town.” In response, Scheana added she “heard” the same information, which Lala Kent referred to as “beyond” surprising.

Jax later blamed Katie for spreading the rumors around to begin with, saying on the Vanderpump Rules After Show in March, “Katie loves to f—king just start s—t. That’s what she does. She plays at home and she sees something on her phone on Reddit, and she will start the rumor mill. That’s what she does. She’s spreading all kinds of s—t. … Can you remind me what it was again, though?”

In her own confessional, Katie clarified that she just sent a blind item around.

“It is not specific to me or being sent to me. I am not the one creating these rumors. Literally anyone can see it, and thousands have seen it,” she shared. “When you see blind items about people that you know, you are going to send them to people that you know.”

Before making their debut on The Valley, Bravo viewers previously saw Jax and Brittany weather ups and downs on Vanderpump Rules. They started dating on screen before documenting their 2019 nuptials for the show. One year later, they announced their departure from Vanderpump Rules. As fans prepared to check in with the pair on The Valley, Jax and Brittany announced that they are “taking time apart” from their marriage.

“So many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship. I just think it is important to be real and honest with you guys because we have shared so much of our life with you guys,” Brittany said on a February episode of their “When Reality Hits” podcast. “I don’t want it to seem like I am lying or anything like that. So I think it is important for me to say this.”

She continued: “With all the speculation online and stories running rampant, I wanted to be transparent with you. Yes, marriages are very hard, and I had a particularly rough year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health. I won’t get into too many details right now because this is still really hard to talk about.”

Katie, who had a falling out with Jax and Brittany, recently weighed in on their separation news.

“I kind of just took a step away from Jax and Brittany as well, just to take care of my own self,” Katie said on the Wednesday, April 17, episode of the “Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino” podcast. “And that was kind of it. We just didn’t sort of reconcile after that, but I didn’t really hear from either of them since. I’ve reached out to Brittany recently.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Peacock the next day.