Brittany Mahomes showed off the special “dog shower” in her and husband Patrick Mahomes’ spacious Missouri residence.

Brittany, 28, gave a peek inside her home while spending quality time with her son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, on Friday, January 5, via her Instagram Story. The 13-month-old could be seen playing with a toy on a stylish black-tiled floor before crawling over the step into a shower.

“Into the dog shower he goes,” Brittany said from behind the camera as Bronze adorably clapped for himself. The space for grooming their two pups, Steel and Silver, appears to be within their large walk-in closet and includes a door to the outside.

Despite the purpose of the shower, Brittany said Bronze entertained himself for “20 minutes” crawling around inside while hanging out with his mama. The couple are also parents to daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, 2.

Brittany and Patrick, 28, likely get a lot of use out of their designated shower, considering they have two large pups, but that’s not the only amazing feature in their sprawling estate. The NFL star and fitness trainer moved into their dream home in July 2023, per the New York Post. They reportedly built the mansion on an 8-acre plot of land they purchased in 2020. In addition to the dog spa, the property also boasts a swimming pool, a par-3 golf hole and a custom-designed 50-yard football field.

The couple, who began dating in high school, wed in March 2022. Although Patrick is one of the most successful players currently in the NFL, he keeps his home priorities top of mind.

“Everybody sees the game days. They don’t see the day-to-day grind. They don’t see how you have to manage playing football and being a dad and being a husband,” Patrick said during an episode of Netflix’s Quarterback docuseries, which followed three QB’s during the 2022 NFL season: Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota.

After a devastating team loss, Patrick assured viewers that the game isn’t all that matters. “It’s football. You’re gonna have highs. You’re gonna have the lows,” he said. “You put so much into this that you want to win, you want to succeed. And you want to win that Super Bowl at the end of the year. But I have to be a dad too. I have to be a husband.”