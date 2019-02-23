Stand-up comedian Brody Stevens died on Friday, February 22, from an apparent suicide by hanging, Us Weekly confirms. He was 48.

“Brody was an inspiring voice who was a friend to many in the comedy community. He pushed creative boundaries and his passion for his work and his love of baseball were contagious,” his reps said in a statement to Us. “He was beloved by many and will be greatly missed. We respectfully ask for privacy at this time.”

The Blast reports that Stevens was found dead at his Los Angeles home at approximately 1 p.m. The website obtained audio of emergency dispatchers responding to a 911 call about a “hanging.”

The L.A. native was best known for his oddball stand-up routines at local clubs as well as larger festivals, such as Just for Laughs in Montreal. His last known set took place at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood on Wednesday, February 20, just two days before his death.

Stevens also worked as an actor, starring in films including The Hangover, The Hangover Part II and Due Date. Additionally, he hosted multiple podcasts and appeared on TV shows such as Late Night With Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Tosh.0, Conan and Chelsea Lately. He also found success with the HBO comedy series Brody Stevens: Enjoy It!, which he co-created with Zach Galifianakis.

The comic spoke candidly through the years about his struggle with mental health issues.

Several celebrity friends took to social media after news broke of Stevens’ death on Friday. Bob Saget tweeted, “Brody Stevens ~ Such a funny man. Such a good man. We need you and your comedy. My heart goes out to his family and friends. Loved Brody. Rest In Peace kind soul.”

Patton Oswalt tweeted, “If you are depressed or feeling suicidal please please please please please reach out to ANYONE. I never get to see Brody Stevens again I can’t stand this. #RIPBrodyStevens #818ForLife.” And Kumail Nanjiani wrote, “RIP Brody Stevens. Nobody else was like him, on or off stage. Seeing him was always a joy. We’ll miss you Brody.”

Us Weekly has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department and Stevens’ rep for comment.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

