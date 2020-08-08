Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have fans speculating they are secretly married after the model shared a photo on Instagram on Friday, August 7, of her fiancé wearing a wedding ring.

Peltz, 25, posted a photo on her Instagram Story that showed Beckham’s left hand with a simple gold band as they held onto a label. There was no caption on the pic.

His tattoos were visible in the snap, including an eagle, the number 7 on his pinky (a tribute to his dad David Beckham‘s soccer jersey number), and the year 1974 on his wrist (the year of his mom Victoria Beckham‘s birth).

Fans took it as a sign that the couple had tied the knot just weeks after Brooklyn proposed. The photographer confirmed on July 11 that he had popped the question, sharing a photo with the Bates Motel alum and writing, “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day I love you baby xx.”

Brooklyn and Peltz sparked rumors they were dating after they were spotted together at a Halloween party in October 2019. They went Instagram official with their relationship in January and since then the Back Roads actress has posted several loving tributes to her fiancé, calling him her “soulmate” and “best friend.”

David and Victoria congratulated the pair on their engagement last month, with the retired soccer player writing on Instagram, “Congratulations to these two beautiful people ♥️ As they begin this exciting journey together we are so so happy for you guys.”

The former Spice Girl also shared her joy in an Instagram post, captioning a photo of her eldest son and future daughter-in-law, “The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness We all love you both so much.”

Brooklyn dated Chloe Grace Moretz on and off from August 2014 to February 2018. Peltz was previously in a relationship with Anwar Hadid, splitting in May 2018 after a little over a year together.