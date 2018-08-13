PDA is TMI for Chloë Grace Moretz! Just a month after the 21-year-old actress posted a loving Instagram tribute to on-again, off-again boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham, he was photographed kissing model Lexi Woods. And in a new interview, Moretz seems to throw shade at her 19-year-old ex over that kiss.

From what Moretz told The Sunday Times in an interview published on Sunday, August 12, it seems she found out about Beckham’s makeout session with the 20-year-old model through Twitter.

“Breakups are hard across the board,” she said. “But when every verified account on Twitter posts something about me, I get tagged. And every major publication is verified. So anytime they post something about a certain relationship, it pops up on my phone, which is how I find out about 90 percent of things.”

She continued: “I’m not a big fan of PDAs in general. I personally don’t want to see people posted all over my phone making out.”

Moretz and Beckham initially broke up in August 2016 but rekindled their romance in November 2017. “I think we chose each other,” the Suspiria actress told Us Weekly at the time. “It’s been years now off and on and it’s just one of those things, you come back and it’s like no time spent away from each other at all. I think that’s the most important thing and your lives are an open book. We like to have our own little private world, and I think that’s important for both of us.”

Then, however, Beckham and Wood’s steamy kiss in April revealed he and Moretz had split again. Since then, the What I See author has dated musician Lexy Panterra and model Alex Lee Aillón.

