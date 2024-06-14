Your account
Celebrity News

Brooks Koepka Refused to Talk to Media Members at the U.S. Open: ‘Kinda Boring’

By
Brooks Koepka Refused to Talk to Media at the US Open
Brooks Koepka of The United States plays his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the 2024 U.S. Open on The No.2 Course at The Pinehurst Resort on June 13, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. David Cannon/Getty Images

Brooks Koepka refused to speak to members of the media after his opening round at the U.S. Open because he didn’t want to be bored.

Koepka, 34, ditched his post-round press conference and, instead, agreed to a text exchange with Golfweek reporter Eamon Lynch

“I opted not to do ’em just because I didn’t feel like it,” Koepka wrote. “Same questions every week. The lack of creativity with questions is kinda boring. I know I’m not a media favorite either so it’s not like anyone will notice. LOL.”

The two-time U.S. Open champion even got specific about the types of questions he had gotten sick of answering. “I could think of way more creative questions than ‘Do you think the course is borderline? What happened on those bogeys? What went well?’” Koepka said. 

When pressed to come up with a more creative line of questioning, Koepka said he’d like to be asked if the new Bermuda grass “has made this course easier or tougher.” 

Brooks Koepka Refused to Talk to Media at the US Open 2
Brooks Koepka of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 13, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Lynch texted back, “That’s not very creative.” 

“Wasn’t trying to be creative,” Koepka responded. “If you want me to get creative I can. Not my job, but if I get 10 I can think of something since the media has all day.”

Koepka pointed out a double standard in the way members of the media feel about him, bringing up the fact that Rory McIlroy declined his media availability after his first round at last year’s U.S. Open because he wanted to “focus.”

“The second I do it, I’m mad at media, which isn’t true,” Koepka argued. “I just didn’t want to do it. But my narrative will be I’m mad at media.”

Despite his status as one of the biggest names on the PGA Tour, Koepka said “nobody really cares what I have to say.”

“Most golf fans don’t live or die on my statements,” he continued. “I’m not Tiger Woods or Scottie Scheffler. And Rory. Everyone else is kind of an afterthought. I’m just not oblivious. Because that’s who I would wanna hear from. I wouldn’t be one I’d want to hear from. I’m good at removing myself from the situation and understanding as a fan.”

Still, Koepka left the door open for a change of heart as the tournament progresses, saying that he’ll talk to the media “if I feel like it.”

Koepka shot an even-par opening round 70, five strokes back of leader Patrick Cantlay heading into the second round. 

