Brooks Koepka‘s recent post about his wife had some golf fans thinking it was a dig at Rory McIlroy.

Koepka, 35, took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 15, to congratulate wife Jena Sims on being featured in the 60th anniversary issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

“So proud of you @jenamsims amazing to see what hard work can do! I love you!” Koepka captioned the post, which included a photo from the magazine.

Some followers questioned the timing of Koepka’s social media upload since just moments prior, news broke about McIlroy, 35, filing for divorce from wife Erica Stoll. The comments poked fun at the seemingly coincidental timing.

“Well well well he saw the divorce files,” wrote one user while another added, “Let the mind games begin.”

Speculation about Koepka’s intentions grew even more after McIlroy’s former fiancée Caroline Wozniacki replied, writing, “Hot mama🔥🔥🔥.”

Another commentator suggested that Koepka was attempting to “get in Rory’s head early” ahead of the PGA Championship 2024.

Us Weekly confirmed that McIlroy filed to legally end his marriage in Florida on Monday, May 13. The divorce filing came days before the PGA Championship, where McIlroy is one of the favorites to win. (He previously won the major in 2014.)

“Rory McIlroy’s communications team confirmed today that a divorce has been filed,” a spokeswoman for McIlroy told Irish Star on Tuesday. “They stressed Rory’s desire to ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible. He will not be making any further comment.”

Despite theories that Koepka was throwing shade at McIlroy’s personal life before they face off on the course this weekend, the athletes are on good terms after years of rivarly rumors.

“I think, especially when I was first coming up, from ’12 to ’16, obviously I don’t want to say ‘idolized,’ that would be the wrong word. But I looked up to him a little bit,” Koepka said on the “Warming Up” podcast in April. “I think one thing I did a really good job of was picking guys. [Dustin Johnson], [Graeme McDowell], Rory, because he was playing so good at the time. It was, OK, grab little things from this guy here, this guy, make it your own.”

Koepka added: “But then our friendship has just developed over the years. I’ve enjoyed playing with him, playing against him. I’m pretty sure he’s done the same thing. But it’s a lot of fun, man. We practice at the same place. Live in the same area. How could you not?”

McIlroy and Stoll, 36, meanwhile, met in 2012 while he was still dating Wozniacki. After ending his engagement to Wozniacki, 33, McIlroy and Stoll started dating and got engaged in 2015. The pair, who tied the knot, two years later went on to expand their family with daughter Poppy, now 3.

“For me, Erica brings such a level of normality to everything. She has a calming presence, a sereneness and that’s not just on me; it is noticeable in any company. She never wants to be the center of attention and is always very comfortable in the background,” McIlroy gushed about Stoll in 2015 at an event. “She has been a great influence on me and has given such a great balance to my life, between who I am when people see me out here and who I am at home.”